Kristin Cavallari’s New Man Jeff Dye: 6 Things to Know About the Comedian

He’s appeared on a lot of other shows.

The Seattle native was a finalist on the sixth season of the NBC series Last Comic Standing in 2008 and was a recurring cast member on ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. He was a correspondent for E!’s Hello Ross! and also appeared alongside William Shatner, Henry Winkler, Terry Bradshaw (pictured) and George Foreman on the reality show Better Late Than Never from 2016 to 2018. He also has hosted “Jeff Dye’s Friendship Podcast” since March 2018.