Sharrieff’s Reaction to the Arrest

Jen claimed to Entertainment Tonight in September 2021 that the legal scandal has brought her and her spouse “closer than ever.”

“When you go through something this traumatic, this deep, people are either going to leave you or they’re going to stay by you,” she said. “Coach Shah and I have had our ups and downs through our marriage and when I thought he cared more about this than me, whatever, now what we’ve gone through there’s no question in my mind Coach Shah loves me more than anybody or anything in the world. And he’s just been so, so supportive of me.”