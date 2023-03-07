Happiest couple! Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, recently spent some quality time together on a romantic getaway with friends.

The “With You” songstress, 42, shared photos from the couple’s trip via Instagram on Monday, March 6. “Stole my lover and friends for the weekend,” the Texas native captioned a carousel of pictures that included a black-and-white snap of her and the former NFL player, 43, sharing a kiss.

In another photo, the Employee of the Month actress — wearing knee-high platform boots — wrapped her leg around Johnson’s waist as he playfully grabbed her butt. The Open Book author also posed for pics with her friend Lauren Harrison, who accompanied Simpson and Johnson on the trip with her husband, Bret Harrison.

Simpson and her husband, who tied the knot in 2014, are the parents of daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie, 3, and son Ace, 9. Last year, the “Where You Are” singer revealed that she thinks she’s finished having kids after No. 3.

“I have no baby fever,” the Dukes of Hazzard star exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022. “The third pregnancy for me [in 2019], that was it. I can’t do that again. The last pregnancy for me was really hard.”

The Newlyweds alum added that having a child “later in life” was more difficult than her first two pregnancies, which took place in 2012 and 2013. “It’s just something that you end up accepting,” she explained. “I got a great child out of it who I adore and love and she rules the house. She definitely is the most heard in the family.”

Earlier this year, Simpson opened up about a past affair that took place following her split from ex-husband Nick Lachey. Her fans were shocked by the news, but Johnson wasn’t — an insider told Us that he “knew previously” about his wife’s dating history.

“Jessica has been opening up about really everything,” the source revealed in February. “​ She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest.”

Days earlier, Simpson had opened up about a fling with an unidentified “megastar” she met at the 2001 MTV VMAs. “This megastar, who I grew up thinking was so hot, eyeballed me up and down. Like he was undressing me with his eyes,” she wrote in an essay published via Amazon.

After crossing paths several times, the duo allegedly had an affair, but Simpson wasn’t happy with how it made her feel. “Yes, there was something sexy and enticing about all this, but there was also something demeaning about it. I felt like a call girl,” she wrote. “I didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of.”

Keep scrolling for more photos from Simpson and Johnson’s getaway: