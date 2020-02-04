Accusing Nick of Cheating

“I would accuse him of having a wandering eyes, and he would rip into me, making sure I knew I was the one causing the problems in our marriage,” Simpson wrote, referring to the situation as a cycle. “There was something Nick wanted from me that I no longer had, an emptiness I couldn’t fill, and neither could he. … We were not one of those couples that screamed at each other, let whatever fly out of our mouths, and then make mad, passionate love. No, we would yell at each other, and then he would go out with his boys and not answer the phone.”

Simpson admitted that she would try to be sexy for Lachey because he liked strip clubs and the VIP treatment at bars. Newlyweds fans may recall Simpson jumping out of a cake on Lachey’s 30th birthday during season 2: “‘If I dress like those women,’ I thought, ‘maybe you’ll look at me,’” she wrote.

Simpson also described an incident in which a Newlyweds production assistant showed her a tabloid story about Lachey at a strip club on a bachelor party. “The tabloid said Nick did some vague thing with a porn star named Jessica. I stopped reading,” she recalled. “‘Why are you showing me this?’ I asked. The production assistant looked embarrassed. I realized they wanted a reaction on camera. If we can’t get them to interact romantically, let’s have them fight.”

Simpson concluded that she never knew what to believe when stories about Lachey in strip clubs surfaced. “Did he feel caught in this marriage? He kept putting himself into situations where he could be so easily accused of cheating,” she wrote.