Emotional Affair With Johnny Knoxville

While Simpson may have questioned if Lachey ever strayed, she admitted to having a full-on emotional affair with her Dukes of Hazzard costar Johnny Knoxville. “I felt a force drawing us together,” she wrote about Knoxville, who was married to his first wife, Melanie Lynn Clapp, at the time. “To me, an emotional affair was worse than a physical one. It’s funny, I know, because I had placed such an emphasis on sex by not having it before marriage. After I actually had sex, I understood that the emotional part was what mattered. And Johnny and I had that.”

According to Simpson, she and Knoxville, who denied having an affair with his costar at the time, spoke about the challenges of their respective marriages. Lachey eventually visited Simpson on set in Baton Rogue, Louisiana, because he was suspicious.

“We wrote these flowery love letters back and forth, often at night with Nick passed out in the bed next to me,” she wrote about Knoxville. “We talked about music, and I would listen to Johnny Cash songs he suggested just to feel like we were still together. … It’s like Johnny and I were prison pen pals, two people who wanted too much to be with each other but were kept apart — by bars, by our stars, by our respective spouses.”

After she left Lachey in 2005, however, she concluded that she needed to give up the Jackass star. “I hadn’t left Nick for anybody but me, so I didn’t have the illusion that I could turn to Johnny and say, ‘OK, now your turn.’ He needed time, and I didn’t have time,” she wrote. “In one of his texts, he asked me how I [left my marriage.] … ’You just have to do it.’ I said. He didn’t, at least not for another year. But by then, it was too late for us. I finally let the idea of him go.”

Knoxville split from Clapp in 2008, three years after Dukes of Hazzard hit theaters. He married Naomi Nelson in 2010.