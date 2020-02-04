Enter MTV’s Newlyweds

Simpson and Lachey started filming Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica not long after their October 2002 nuptials.

“My dad decided Nick and I were a 21st century version of I Love Lucy, so early on, the producers were positioning [Nick’s brother] Drew [Lachey] and [his wife] Lea as our Fred and Ethel,” Simpson wrote about filming Newlyweds season 1. “They were there on behalf of our viewers, rolling their eyes at something I said.”

Newlyweds viewers may remember the couple fighting over Simpson’s spending habits, lack of cooking skills and decorating the house, but the pair never wanted to get too real with the cameras. “Talking about our sex life was a classic way to get the crew distracted from some issue,” she explained. “That was always something they seemed to react to and would use to lighten up the plot.”

According to Simpson, all of the ditzy moments — Chicken of the Sea, “plata-ma-pus” and even her believing buffalo wings were made out of buffalos — were all real. “My airhead moments became known as ‘pulling a Jessica,’” she recalled. “I didn’t care if people made fun of me, because we were pulling in nearly three million viewers a week.”

Simpson gave behind-the-scenes details of a season 2 episode of Newlyweds, in which the twosome were in Atlantic City on their wedding anniversary. “I wanted people to believe he was everyone’s vision of a leading man. The problem is, Nick could hit marks, but he couldn’t improv any lines,” she wrote, citing Lachey not being able to remember their first dance song during a romantic celebration that she believes MTV planned for the pair. “We had became actors in our own lives, playing ourselves. Worse, we slowly started acting out our parts even when cameras weren’t rolling.”

By the time season 3 came around, Simpson wrote that she was “sick of lying” for the cameras, but the twosome had already signed a deal to continue the show. More and more, the duo would telling the crew to “stop rolling” — their safe phrase — and there was barely any footage left to make a show. “They had to do a clip show for the last one, where we pretended we wanted to move out of the house but changed our minds,” she recalled. “It was bizarre, and I never watched it. We finished our the run and fulfilled the contract.”

Newlyweds final episode aired in March 2005.