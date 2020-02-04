The Divorce

While Simpson and Lachey went to marriage counseling once, she claimed he never showed up to their second session and subsequently stopped coming at all. Simpson also revealed that the twosome partied — separately — a lot at the end of their marriage. After one night out, according to Simpson, Lachey drunkenly told her that her friends and parents are only there for her because they are on her payroll. “The next day, I would tell him what he said. He wouldn’t remember. But I would,” she wrote.

Simpson told Lachey she wanted a divorce two days before Thanksgiving in 2005. According to the “Sweetest Sin” songstress, the former couple were barely speaking to each other at the time. While Lachey tried to convince Simpson not to call it quits, she didn’t budge and retreated to her grandparents’ house in Texas.

Even the singer’s mother, Tina, tried to convince her daughter that she shouldn’t leave Lachey, telling Jessica that they were “America’s couple.” In the end, she stuck to her gut and moved her stuff out of the house while Lachey was out of town.