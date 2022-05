Sydney Rae Bass

Jessie’s sister married MLB pitcher Anthony Bass in January 2017. The twosome share two daughters. Brooklyn was born in September 2017 — when Sydney was 28 weeks pregnant — and the little one spent weeks in the NICU before she came home that November.

The couple announced they were adopting a baby girl in June 2020, bringing home Blaire in October 2020.

Jessie and Sydney stayed close amid their alleged falling out with John.