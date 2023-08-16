JoAnna Garcia Swisher and husband Nick Swisher’s love story is a home run.

Garcia Swisher met the former Yankees first baseman in 2009, one year after she split from ex-fiancé Trace Ayala. The pair moved quickly, tying the knot one year later.

In 2018, Garcia Swisher exclusively told Us Weekly that the athlete had won her over by being “really consistent” and “willing to prove” his commitment. “He was like, ‘I’m only going to be dating you and you are the only one and until you believe that I’ll be here reminding you of that.’ And that just really struck me like he’s in it to win it,” the Steel Magnolias star explained.

Keep scrolling for a look at Garcia Swisher and her husband’s relationship timeline in photos: