Joaquin Phoenix's Sweetest Quotes About Late Brother River Phoenix

Second Chances

While accepting the award for Best Actor at the 92nd annual Oscars in February 2020, Joaquin took a moment to reflect on words of wisdom he learned from his brother. “I’ve been a scoundrel in my life,” he said during his speech. “I’ve been selfish, I’ve been cruel at times, I’ve been hard to work with. I’m grateful so many of you in this room have given me a second chance.” Though he didn’t mention River by name, fans saw the Joker star get overcome with emotion on the Dolby Theater stage as he remembered his brother, who never got the same second chance. “When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric. He said, ‘Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow,'” Joaquin added.