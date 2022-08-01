Depp’s Texts to Paul Bettany Were Not Shown to Jury

Also excluded from evidence were texts between Depp and Bettany, in which the Beautiful Mind star allegedly suggested that they give Heard a “drowning test” to see if she’s a witch. “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!!” Depp allegedly replied. “I will f–k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.”

Heard’s team was also prevented from including audio of Heard allegedly telling Depp to “go put your f–king cigarettes out on someone else” and more audio of her telling the actor that she had ended things “a week … after you beat the s–t out of me,” among other audio clips.