Howard Stern

During an episode of The Howard Stern Show, the host, 68, referred to Depp as a “narcissist” while discussing his statements on the witness stand.

“On the narcissism scale, I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist — and what I mean by that is, he figured ‘I’ll put this on TV. And because I’m so persuasive and I’m so smart, and I’m such a wonderful guy,'” Stern said in April, adding that he thought Depp was “overreacting” with his claims. “But that’s what narcissists do, ‘I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.’ No you won’t. This will not go well. It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children. It’s just coming off really badly.”