That loving feeling! JoJo and Dexter Darden kept their relationship somewhat private, but after the duo’s December 2021 engagement, fans can’t get enough of their sweet romance.

The Saved by the Bell actor first popped up on the “Too Little, Too Late” singer’s Instagram feed in June 2020 — but the pair didn’t publicly show off their love again until the following year.

While Darden teased his romance with JoJo via social media during a date night in July 2021, it wasn’t until the October 2021 release of her album Trying Not to Think About It that he gushed over his girlfriend in a way the world could see.

“Trying Not to Think About It is a project that is vulnerable, honest, motivational, emotional and most importantly, true! So many people battle with their brain and are afraid to express when they feel like they’re losing this battle. You guys are not alone,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing photos of JoJo making the record. “@iamjojo thank you for not only creating a piece of art, but for also encouraging others to talk about the state of their mental health! You using music as a gateway for healthy conversation is truly inspiring, and I’m so grateful I got to support you through this thing from beginning to end!!!”

Later that month, the twosome documented moments from their time together as JoJo celebrated with record release parties and performances.

The Maze Runner actor applauded his love once more in December 2021 as she rang in her 31st birthday.

“Jo, thank you for challenging me, pushing me to be the best man I can be and making me smile when no one else can,” Darden captioned a series of photos from their year-long relationship. “You are gift from God to the world, and the best present I’ve ever received. TO THE MOON AND BACK, I got Your back!”

Days later, the duo announced that the New Jersey native proposed while they were vacationing with family in Puerto Rico for the holidays.

“Forever with you? Sign me up,” JoJo wrote via Instagram in December 2021. “Celebrating Christmas [as] a whole fiancé!!!”

The Aquamarine actress sang her man’s praises, calling him the “most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being,” before confirming that she said yes to his thoughtful proposal.

“Thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever — and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us,” JoJo added. “You are one of one. LFG @dexterdarden.”

Darden expressed his excitement over the moment, commenting on the post, “Yupppppp🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 thank you for being my forever 💍❤️.”

Scroll down to relive the pair’s sweetest relationship moments: