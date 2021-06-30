Exclusive Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos By Emily Longeretta 31 mins ago Coleman-Rayner 5 1 / 5 Pup Time The actor walked two white pups. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News