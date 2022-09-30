Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ Timeline

From friends to lovers, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have supported each other through numerous ups and downs over the years.

The former best friend of Kylie Jenner made waves in February 2019 when she and Tristan Thompson kissed while he was dating Khloé Kardashian. While Woods and Jenner had a falling out over the scandal, the model found love with her own basketball star — whom she had been previously strictly pals with — the following year.

Woods and Towns started dating in May 2020 after meeting through friends.

“The right person will bring a lot out of you. We have been friends for a long time,” she told Extra that September. “Naturally, we both connected about losing a parent at a very young age … so it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves star later credited Woods for helping him cope following the death of his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, in April 2020.

“I feel, in a way, when my mom passed, she’s like, ‘I’m not going to leave you alone. I’m going to make sure you know who you are supposed to be with,’” he told Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade in October 2021. “You know she lost her father four years ago I believe. So I leaned on her because she’s one of those only people who actually knew how I was feeling and what I was going through. … She was super close to her father just how I was super close to my mother. And [they] were like the focals of our lives.”

The twosome continued to grow closer, celebrating two years together in May 2022. They marked the milestone with a romantic getaway — complete with lavish gifts.

“I had no idea we were going anywhere, and Karl surprised me with a weekend trip to the same resort John and Jackie Kennedy had their honeymoon, an entire wardrobe, an amazing photo shoot with a top photographer, and an unforgettable experience,” Woods explained at the time. “I love you @karltowns !! You make me feel like a queen and always remind me everyday.”

Scroll through for their complete timeline: