Standing by her man. Jordyn Woods denied allegations that her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, cheated on her with another woman.

“So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it,” the model, 23, tweeted on Thursday, March 18, alongside a crying emoji. “My relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything.”

Woods then hinted that she knows the root of the accusations. “I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my mans [sic] character,” she wrote. “And to the person who started this rumor… WE SEEE YOU SIS.. since you wanna be seen SO BAD. God see you too. … He don’t even talk like that.”

Towns, 25, also responded to the rumors via Twitter. “A lot of goofies out here with photoshop skills,” he replied to one of Woods’ tweets, adding a laughing emoji.

The NBA star later teased that an engagement is in the couple’s future. “So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else gtfoh!” he tweeted. “Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger.”

Instagram account Gossip of the City posted screenshots of alleged conversations between Towns and another woman earlier this week. The outlet claimed the exchanges, in which they allegedly planned to meet, took place in December 2020, despite his relationship with Woods.

The Masked Singer alum went Instagram official with the Minnesota Timberwolves player in September 2020. “I found you, then I found me,” she captioned photos of the pair on the beach.

Woods notably made headlines in February 2019 after she kissed Tristan Thompson at a party while he was dating her then-best friend Kylie Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian. The Boston Celtics player, 30, and the Good American cofounder, 36 — who share 2-year-old daughter True — split over the incident, but Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that they are back together after their joint quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Woods opened up exclusively to Us in November 2019 about the aftermath of the scandal. “I don’t really have a core friend group right now,” she said after her falling out with Jenner, 23. “I have my family. All of my friends are my family. A lot of my best friends are my childhood best friends and people that I’ve known for two decades.”