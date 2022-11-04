A charming love story! After playing a fairy tale couple on Once Upon a Time, Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin soon sparked a real-life romance.

“I mean, after the read-through or the pilot. Yeah, it was pretty soon,” the Manifest star exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020 of when he knew Goodwin was The One. “I think it happened very organically and actors playing opposite each other never fall in love off sets, do they? That never happens in this business. But, two kids later we’re still going strong, so it’s a great thing.”

He added: “Just look at Ginnifer Goodwin. Look at her mind and the way it works. It’s like, how could you not [fall in love]?”

Upon the 2011 premiere of the ABC fairy tale drama, Dallas was cast as Prince Charming/David Nolan opposite the Big Love alum’s version of Snow White/Mary Margaret Blanchard. (The series, helmed by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, saw cursed storybook characters transported to the fictional town of Storybrooke, Maine, where they were separated from their loved ones.)

As the twosome began filming plenty of romantic scenes throughout the first season, they sparked a secret romance off the set. “She and Josh have a blast together and had instant chemistry,” a source told Us in March 2012.

After nearly one year of dating, the Thor actor — who was previously married to Lara Pulver ahead of their 2011 divorce — proposed before they secretly wed in April 2014.

“We wrapped production on Once Upon a Time, I think, two weeks ago and a couple days later, I was wed in Venice, California,” the Something Borrowed actress said of their intimate nuptials during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later that month, confirming she was expecting the duo’s first child. “I married Prince Charming. We’re both Southern, so I was literally barefoot and pregnant at our wedding. I was afraid I would fall over, I don’t know what I was thinking.”

Dallas and Goodwin went on to welcome sons Oliver and Hugo in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

“[Ginnifer] is, literally, the greatest mother I know — she’s a cool mom,” the Kentucky native gushed to Us in April 2015, months after Oliver’s arrival. “Every day is a milestone. He can climb the stairs like a ninja [and] hold his own bottle. Every day there’s a milestone that amazes you as a parent.”

He added at the time, joking: “Sleep is elusive — a slippery devil. I can’t seem to ever catch it. There’s somebody else that you have to take care of . . . you don’t think about yourself anymore. But it’s a pleasure to do that — he’s my little dude!”

Scroll below for Dallas and Goodwin’s fairy tale-worthy relationship timeline: