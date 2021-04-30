The Family Reaction

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time,” Jim Bob and Michelle said in a statement to Us via their family rep on April 30. “The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Josh’s sister Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, who aren’t on the best terms with the family, released a statement of their own, reading, “We just found out this information yesterday. It is very sad.”

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo later took to Instagram to react: “We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. “While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice.”