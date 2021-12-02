Just one day after Jill Duggar and her brother Jed Duggar were named as “confirmed or potential witnesses” in Josh Duggar‘s trial, Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, arrived at the courthouse.

Dillard, 32, attended day two of the trial on Wednesday, December 1, sitting next to Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, after opening arguments ended.

On Tuesday, November 30, the judge presented a list of potential witnesses, which included Jill, 30, Jed, 22, and multiple other family members. Although the family patriarch, Jim Bob Duggar, testified on Monday, November 30, his name was not on the witness list.

Josh, 33, was arrested in April, days after his wife announced that she was expecting the pair’s seventh child. The couple, who share Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 2, welcomed daughter Madyson on October 23.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum pleaded not guilty after being charged with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. He was released on bond several days later and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

After news broke in 2015 that Josh had allegedly molested five underage girls when he was a teenager, Jill and her sister Jessa Seewald came forward as victims. Josh later admitted to molesting four of his sisters.

Derick and Jill, who share sons Sam, 4, and Israel, 6, reacted to the arrest, telling Us Weekly in April, “It is very sad.”

The pair have distanced themselves from the family through the years, choosing to exit the spinoff series, Counting On, in 2017.

When TLC officially canceled the show following Josh’s arrest, the couple shared a statement on their website titled, “Better Late Than Never.”

“Our statement about the cancellation of Counting On is a little late because we just learned the news with the rest of the world last Tuesday + this season of life is quite busy for us,” the pair wrote at the time. “We first heard of the cancellation when both a friend & a cousin each texted us after seeing TLC’s statement online. We do not know how long the cancellation had been planned.”

In January, Jill exclusively told Us Weekly that they are finally at “a healthy place now for our family and have control over our lives.”

The former reality star continued, “Certain people are more supportive than others. I think it ebbs and flows with a family of that size. Every family has drama and so when you’ve got that many more people giving opinions or whatever, it can get crazy.”

In March, the duo admitted that they haven’t visited the family home in quite some time.

“We haven’t actually been over there in a while, probably, like, a couple years, other than once … like, to check the mail,” Jill said via a YouTube Q&A, with her husband adding, “There’s a lot of triggers there.”