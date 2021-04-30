Legal Trouble Josh Duggar Trial for Child Pornography Charges to Begin in July: Everything We Know By Sarah Hearon April 30, 2021 Danny Johnston/AP/Shutterstock 6 5 / 6 The Trial While Josh’s trial is set to begin July 6, pretrial proceedings are scheduled to start on July 1. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Josh Duggar’s Parents and Sisters Break Silence on Child Porn Charges: ‘We Are Disturbed’ They Just Keep ‘Counting On’ — See the Entire Duggar Family, Then vs. Now NSFW! Kourtney Kardashian and Boyfriend Travis Barker’s Steamiest Exchanges So Far More News