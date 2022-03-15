Josh Was Reprimanded By Judd Apatow

Peck’s addiction took a massive toll on his professional reputation and caused problems on the set of a film that Judd Apatow was producing in the mid 2000s. “I showed up late, was less than professional when it came to my preparation, and inevitably was just a liability,” he wrote. Apatow sent him an email reprimanding him for holding up the production (which he partially reproduces in the book).

“I shanked the opportunity that could have changed my life,” he wrote. “Judd couldn’t have been cooler, he took a shot on me and I ruined it. I was a drug addict who couldn’t get it together long enough to show up for my responsibilities. I’ve told him this to his face but I’m still incredibly sorry fifteen years later.”