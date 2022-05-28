The real-life inspiration behind Jennifer Lawrence’s Golden Globe-winning role in the film Joy is selling her Long Island estate for $20 million, Us Weekly has learned.

Joy Mangano, the 66-year-old inventor of the self-wringing Miracle Mop and whose life inspired the 2015 movie that earned 31-year-old Lawrence an Oscar nod, has listed the stunning property steeped in rich history.

Hidden halfway between New York City and the Hamptons, the magical mansion known as Swan Manor spans over 20,000 square feet and 11-acres and includes three structures with a total of 14 bedrooms and 14 spa-worthy bathrooms. No detail was left untouched – and no expense spared – from the custom slate roof to the heated flooring and from the masterful stonework to impeccable molding.

The impressive home contains the A-list amenities rival a five-star resort – complete with an indoor pool pavilion, hot tub, gym and sauna. Other impressive features include a two-story great room, two-story kitchen, wine cellar, tasting room and massage room.

The grounds are just as grand – boasting a tennis court, stone garden waterfall, imported Italian porcelain patios, and a four-car garage.

“Swan Manor is the most amenity-driven comprehensive compound I have ever seen on the Gold Coast of Long Island,” listing broker Shawn Elliott with Nest Seekers told Us.

“The house is perfect for a large family as it has multiple homes on the property. It would also be great as a corporate retreat with its close proximity to New York City. The feeling when you get in this house is a feeling of love and joy, no pun intended. It’s a one-of-a-kind,” he added about the property.