By his side! Justin Thomas had fiancée Jillian Wisniewski rooting him on at the 2022 PGA Championship, but it wasn’t the first time she was in the crowd.

Golf viewers took note of Thomas’ relationship status when he won the tournament in 2017. While Wisniewski was spotted celebrating his first major win (at the age of 24), she nearly missed it.

“I had just the most comforting, easygoing — I truly felt like I was going to win. I remember my girlfriend was supposed to fly out at about 7:00 and I was like, ‘You need to change your flight to later, because I don’t know, I just feel like I don’t want you to miss this. I feel like I’m going to get it done,'” Thomas told Golf Digest in August 2017. “She’s the first person to tell you that I don’t want to talk about golf when I get in that situation. So I don’t know, I just was very confident.”

Over the years, Thomas and Wisniewski continued to keep their relationship low-key. He subtly announced their engagement in November 2021.

“We have a place in Nashville we’re going to go for Thanksgiving. Me and my new fiancée, Jill, her family’s going,” the athlete said on the “No Laying Up” podcast in November 2021, telling the hosts that the proposal went down “a couple weeks ago.”

Months later, Thomas revealed that the couple have one rule for their upcoming nuptials — no phones.

“I have very few things that we ‘had’ to have, but my No. 1 was definitely no phones,” he said on the “Be Right” podcast in April 2022. “I don’t want phones, I want people to just live in the moment and enjoy the night, enjoy the weekend. If it’s another golfer or myself or whatever, someone that could potentially be filmed or whatever, I don’t want anybody to feel like they can’t have fun and enjoy themselves because someone’s filming their every move.”

One month prior, the golfer told People that he was looking forward to making things “official” with his love.

“We feel like we already [are married] because of how long we’ve been together and she’s such a, just a great influence on me,” he said in March 2022. “I mean, she truly makes me a better person and every time being around her brings out a better side of me.”

