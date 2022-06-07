How Does She Cope With Negativity?

Lindsay has received a ton of hate on social media since coming out, but she copes by trying to ignore it. “To all the negative people out here in the world I pray that God continue[s] to bless you and love you unconditionally,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 6. In a separate post, she added: “Thank you to all my haters who think I’m bringing the organization down, clearly I don’t. … I will continue to be that pioneer I will continue to inspire and help my African American beautiful trans sisters until my last breath. So please mind your manners and understand that if you can’t say anything nice please keep it to yourself.”