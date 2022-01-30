January 2022

“Stunning. Steadfast. You: The zen in the middle of the chaos. You: the ball of light that stopped me in my tracks the night I walked in that room. You: lover of heart-to-heart conversations and food that touches your soul,” Musgraves wrote via Instagram in a lengthy tribute to her beau for his birthday. “You: the person I can wake up randomly in the middle of the night with and bust out laughing with and then fall asleep again with and then savor that first cup of coffee the next morning with.”

She continued in her post: “I learn so much from you. You’re a teacher and a treasure, and your 28 Earth years have nothing on your spiritual years. You walk the f—king walk and that’s why you’re so deeply admired and respected. … I thank my stars every day that you exist and that I get to be loved by a man like you. Cheers to this year being even more gorgeous than the last.”