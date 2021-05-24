Kaitlyn Bristowe Jason Tartick Feel So Loved After Engagement Party

Ready to wed! Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick commemorated their engagement with friends in Nashville over the weekend and had an absolute blast.

“We feel so celebrated,” the former Bachelorette, 35, captioned an Instagram photo from the event on Sunday, May 23. “So loved. The last 2 weeks have been pure magic.”

The “Off the Vine” podcast host and her fiancé, 32, toasted their upcoming nuptials on Saturday, May 22, with a dinner party hosted by pals and catered by Ricey & Co. They also had a balloon arrangement studded with flowers made by Up Up & Away Nashville.

“Starting wedding planning this week!!” the Dew Edit designer added. “WHAT SHOULD OUR WEDDING HASHTAG BE???

The pair, who started dating in January 2019, announced their engagement on May 11. “It was everything I could have asked for,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Entertainment Tonight of the proposal, which happened while she was getting ready to record an episode of her podcast. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

Tartick previously turned down an opportunity to propose to his girlfriend during an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! “I shot it down after about a day of thinking,” he said in June 2020, noting that he didn’t want to mix his proposal with a show that would revisit her past romances. “We don’t need these stories to align in the same showing. But I told Kaitlyn after … she’s like, ‘Thank God [you didn’t do it].'”

Before she heads down the aisle, Bristowe will return to her reality roots as a guest host of The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams. The duo are helming Katie Thurston’s season of the show after Chris Harrison temporarily stepped down in February following the controversy surrounding his response to Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racially insensitive actions.

“I’m so happy to be part of this Bachelorette show,” the Spade & Sparrow founder said during an April episode of her podcast. “But I didn’t realize how much it brought up some either trauma or some anxiety that I may not have dealt with as much as I thought I had. My hormones [were] out of control. … Everything was just getting to me.”

Keep scrolling to see more photos from the Bachelor Nation couple’s engagement festivities: