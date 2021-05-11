He put a ring on it! Kaitlyn Bristowe had the most relatable reaction to Jason Tartick’s proposal — and he was equally as excited over her response.

“Oh, my God!” Bristowe, 35, said in a clip shared on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 11, as Tartick, 32, pulled out a massive ring inside her “Off the Vine” podcast office. “Are you f—king kidding me with that thing? Ah!”

The former Bachelorette also shrieked with joy as her boyfriend got ready to pop the question.

“True Kaitlyn fashion,” she captioned the sweet video. Tartick shared the hilarious reaction clip as well, adding, “@kaitlynbristowe has the best reactions” with tears of joy emoji.

The Canada native, who started dating Tartick in January 2019 after splitting from fiancé Shawn Booth, announced her engagement on Tuesday, telling Entertainment Tonight that the proposal happened one day earlier in Nashville.

“It was everything I could have asked for,” she said of the moment. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out. I was trying to be present but I was so overwhelmed, and I was so embarrassed because I was wearing a T-shirt that said, ‘Tequila for Breakfast.’ I was like, ‘This feels very on brand, but also very inappropriate!’”

Bristowe, who shares dogs Pinot and Ramen with the Buffalo, New York, native, then shared a few photos from the actual proposal and the subsequent engagement shoot the pair did this week.

“Don’t pinch me,” she captioned the snaps, one of which showed her cozying up to her fiancé while wearing a white dress and matching headband. The couple toasted with champagne in another photo.

The former banker gushed over his bride-to-be via Instagram on Tuesday, sharing even more photos from the romantic day.

“Choosing your forever is the most important decision in the world, @kaitlynbristowe you made that decision so easy! Love you to death and forever,” he wrote.

In one photo, Tartick gave fans a glimpse at the couple shortly after Bristowe said yes. He also posted a close-up shot of the lovebirds seemingly hanging out after their photo shoot. On his Instagram Story, he also teased a behind-the-scenes moment with their two pups.

The Spade & Sparrows founder was previously engaged to Booth, 33, after meeting on The Bachelorette in 2015. The duo announced their separation in November 2018 after three years together.

Tartick, for his part, joined Bachelor Nation when competing for Becca Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018.

Scroll down to see the newly-engaged couple’s adorable reactions to Tartick’s surprise proposal: