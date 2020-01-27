Ending the night on a positive note. Kanye West held his Sunday Service at midnight following the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and this year’s somber Grammy Awards.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, posted several videos from the of the late-night gathering to her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 26. In her first video, Kirk Franklin — who participated in a Nipsey Hussle tribute and won for Best Gospel Performance/Song at the 62nd annual Grammys on Sunday, January 26 — was shown speaking to those in attendance. Kardashian, 39, noted that she “needed to hear” what the 50-year-old Gospel artist had to say.

“There will be moments where the loving father will not seem to make any sense,” the 15-time Grammy winner said. “And we’ve been told so much through religion that it is wrong to ask God why.”

Chance the Rapper, who was nominated for Best Rap Song at this year’s Grammys, also made an appearance at West’s service. In the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Instagram Stories update, the Chicago native performed a song he shares with Kirkland and West, 42, called “Ultralight Beam.”

Kourtney Kardashian, who was also in attendance for the gathering, shared videos of West performing his song “Selah” during the service. She filmed the father of four rapping the track’s intro: “God is King, we the soldiers / Ultrabeam out the solar / When I get to Heaven’s gates / I ain’t gotta peek over / Keepin’ perfect composure / When I scream at the chauffeur / I ain’t mean, I’m just focused / I ain’t mean, I’m just focused.”

West’s midnight Sunday Service occurred hours after Bryant and his second eldest daughter, 13-year-old Gianna, were among nine individuals who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The rotorcraft crashed into a hillside in the Los Angeles neighborhood, causing the helicopter to burst into flames.

Bryant, an NBA legend who spent his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was 41. The five-time NBA champion shared daughters Natalia, 17, Gianna, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months, with wife Vanessa Laine Bryant, whom he wed in April 2001.

The 2020 Grammy Awards took place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, where Kobe played during his time on the Lakers. There evening kicked off with a shout-out to the late athlete from Lizzo and a last-minute performance by host Alicia Keys and Boys II Men in Bryant’s honor.

Scroll down to see pics from West’s Sunday Service gathering held at midnight.