Kanye West’s schedule is packed — so much so that he had to delay his highly anticipated new album, Jesus Is King, once again.

The rapper, 42, was spotted out and about in New York City with his wife, Kim Kardashian, on Thursday, October 24. The superstar couple caused a frenzy outside the Mercer hotel in the SoHo neighborhood before heading over to Cipriani Wall Street to attend the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Gala.

West rocked a denim Levi’s jacket with black jeans and white sneakers on the red carpet at the event, while Kardashian, 39, looked stunning in a metallic, one-shoulder Rick Owens dress and clear heels.

Inside the gala, the 21-time Grammy winner “was laughing and seemed to be in a great mood,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “Kanye was walking around, sans Kim, and taking selfies with some fashion executives. He had a big smile on his face all night.”

The couple presented fashion designer Rick Owens with the Superstar Award on stage later in the evening.

“We’re so honored to be here tonight,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told the audience. West then joked, “As usual, they saved the West for last, but we weren’t last, but it was in my mind, so I had to say it.”

That same night, the Yeezy designer made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his forthcoming ninth studio album and to debut a clip from the accompanying IMAX film. He also spoke about his and Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North.

“I want to say that I love the fact that my daughter wants to go to church,” West said of the 6-year-old. “She has such a positive thought association with going to church because it’s outside of the traditional four walls and outside of the pews. Now that God has called me and I now have given my life to Jesus Christ and I work for God. … I feel that God is using me and using the choir and using my family to show off.”

Although the multihyphenate announced on the ABC late-night show that Jesus Is King was “out now,” fans were quick to point out on social media that that was not the case. The album was originally slated to come out on September 27 before being pushed back to September 29 and then again to Friday, October 25.

“To my fans. Thank you for being loyal & patient,” West tweeted at 1:18 a.m. on Friday. “We are specifically fixing mixes on ‘Everything We Need’ ‘Follow God’ & ‘Water.’ We not going to sleep until this album is out!”

To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”



We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

The project was finally released on streaming services and digital retailers at noon on Friday.

Scroll down to see more photos from West’s jam-packed night with Kardashian and Kimmel!