Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Scandal: Every Brand That Has Dropped Him

MRC Documentary

Though the film company’s documentary on West is already finished, it will not be distributed.

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley wrote in an October 24 memo, per Variety. “Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.”