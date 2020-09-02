No holding back. Kanye West opened up about his stance on abortion, when he first found God and his Taylor Swift VMAs drama during an intimate conversation with Nick Cannon.

Nearly two months after his first presidential rally, the “Stronger” singer, 43, spoke candidly with Cannon, 39, on the Tuesday, September 1, episode of his “Cannon’s Class” podcast. Throughout the chat, the father of four — he shares North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 15 months, with wife Kim Kardashian — touched upon many facets of his life.

The rapper, who is running for the U.S. presidency in November, addressed his tearful speech on July 19, in which he revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, almost terminated her first pregnancy with North, recalling that Kardashian “had the pills in her hand.”

The couple have since weathered some trouble in their marriage but a source told Us Weekly exclusively in August that the Atlanta native is “doing a lot better. He’s in a much, much better headspace.”

The pair, who have been married since 2014, are looking toward their future despite their struggles. “Kim is focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him,” a second insider said.

The Yeezy designer also looked back at his 2009 MTV Video Music Awards altercation with Swift, 30, which sparked a decade-long feud between the artists.

Although the two briefly buried the hatchet long enough for the “Bad Blood” singer to present the rapper with the MTV Video Vanguard Award in 2015, a year later their feud reignited when West released “Famous” and sang that he “made that bitch famous.”

Their drama began when West walked onstage at the VMAs and took Swift’s microphone and claimed that Beyoncé should have won the 2009 Best Female Video award.

West also revealed how he got the name “Birthday Party,” which is the banner he is running under in the 2020 presidential election, during his podcast interview. The Sunday Service leader then explained how being in the hospital in 2016 led to his strong connection with God.

Scroll down to read the biggest bombshells from his interview with Cannon.