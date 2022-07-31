Model behavior. Kara Young believes that confidence comes from within, but looking your best can give you an extra boost as well.

“Looking good really helps you feel good,” the former Victoria’s Secret model, 47, says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. Young makes sure that she’s always putting her best dace forward by starting her day tending to her skin with some tried-and-true products. “I love the Youth Corridor Ultimate Antioxidant Boost Vitamin C Serum,” she tells Us. “It’s the best and I’ve tried everything,” she confessed.

Young makes it a point to share her beauty tips — which include a muscle-toning treatment and daily boxing workouts — and business advice with the aspiring models that she mentors. “I do their makeup and hair [for test shoots],” she tells Us about sharing her the knowledge she’s gained over her decades-long career with the next generation of supermodels. “It feels good to help however I can.”

The entrepreneur — who rose to fame in the early 1990s after starring in campaigns for Revlon, Maybelline and Victoria’s Secret — works with her son, photographer Nick D’Orazio, on those test shoots. “He grew up on photoshoots, on Victoria’s Secret sets, he’d assist his dad [ex-husband Sante D’Orazio],” Young said during an interview with The Magazine by Julia James in January. “It was just his life. I love working with him because it’s the happiest he is to me.”

She continued: “I also do hair and makeup with him when he works with models. That’s been a bonding thing for us. It’s the only time he can sort of talk down to me and say ‘I want you to do it this way.’ He loves it because of that, but it’s a bonding thing for us. I don’t do it all the time, maybe one out of every 10 shoots. But when I do, we’ll pick the makeup, hair, and clothes together. That creative process is great for our relationship.”

Young, who also shares son Constantine with husband Peter Georgiopoulos, was briefly married to Sante, 66, in the early 1990s. Following their split, the Coming to America actress met former president Donald Trump at a party in the Hamptons in 1995. The pair dated for about two years but called it quits in 1997. She moved on with Georgiopoulos and the pair tied the knot in 2005. Despite their high-profile careers, Young does her best to savor the little moments she shares at home with her family.

“It’s very cathartic for me [to cook dinner],” the California native tells Us in the new issue, adding that she tried to cook for her family at least three times a week. “I love how food brings people together.”

Keep scrolling to see what Young gets up to in a typical day before sitting down for a meal with her loved ones: