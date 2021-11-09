Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa’s Relationship Timeline

May 2017

Hudson and the musician made their red carpet debut as a couple at the L.A. premiere of Snatched, starring Hudson’s mom Goldie Hawn. The couple posed for photos together and kissed while walking down the red carpet. Hawn and the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress’ stepfather, Kurt Russell, told Entertainment Tonight that they’d given Fujikawa their seal of approval. “He’s a great guy. Yeah, he’s very special actually,” she said. Russell added: “I always approve. Kate brings good guys.”