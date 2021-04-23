Making it work! Kate Hudson isn’t afraid to use some “tough love techniques” while raising her three kids, but when it comes to coparenting, she’s all about finding peace.

“She’s very loving and patient, but when she says ‘no’ it absolutely means ‘no,'” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The kids respect their mom very much as a result.”

The Almost Famous star, 42, shares 17-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, from whom she split in 2007. Hudson is also the mother of 9-year-old Bingham, her son with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and shares 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose with current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

With a full house on her hands, the source says Hudson “has days when it can get a little overwhelming and she needs to dig deep to be patient.” However, the Fool’s Gold actress is still her kids’ biggest fan.

“She’s a very dedicated mom and big on encouraging them to express themselves creatively — whether it’s through writing, art and definitely through a lot of laughter,” the insider adds.

Balancing mom life with a career can be a challenge, but luckily, the Bride Wars star is never on her own. “She has a great dynamic going with Danny but also with Matt and Chris, they all work as a team to put the kids needs first,” the source tells Us.

Earlier this year, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star admitted that her world often feels a little “all over the place” with three kids from three different fathers. Figuring out how to coparent safely during the coronavirus pandemic provided an added level of difficulty.

“I wanna be like, ‘Yeah, it’s so great and … we’re figuring it out,’ but the reality is that there are days that are great, and there’s days that I have to remind myself to be grateful,” Hudson said during an appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist in January. “I never thought in a million years that I’d spend a year in one place. And when you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you’re hiding in your bathroom going, ‘Please, please, get me out of here!'”

While Hudson’s family is anything but traditional, she’s proud that all of her children have their dads in their lives. The Oscar nominee’s estranged father, Bill Hudson, left her mom, Goldie Hawn, when she and her siblings were still young.

“I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother,” she said in January. “I have a stepfather [Kurt Russell] who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad.”

