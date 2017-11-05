Every reason to celebrate! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander wed in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on Saturday, November 4, just days after the new groom won the World Series with the Houston Astros.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 25, and the pitcher, 34, shared their special day with family and friends at the luxurious Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort.

The Other Woman star carried a bouquet of rustic flowers while walking down the aisle. She told Martha Stewart Weddings in May, “I want a lot of flowers. And I know I want the petals already down by the time my niece, who will be my flower girl, walks down the aisle. Justin has terrible allergies. He’ll have to take an allergy pill.”

The couple got engaged last year, with Upton confirming the exciting news when she debuted her stunning engagement ring at the 2016 Met Gala in NYC. They had previously dated on and off for three years before reuniting in January 2014.

Check out the pictures from their wedding day!