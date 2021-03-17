She is titanium! Katherine Heigl revealed how her neck surgery went on Wednesday, March 17, days after she had to fly to Los Angeles to deal with a herniated disk.

“Well … I am now bionic!! Two titanium disks now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours … I’m not gonna try it just yet but give me a few months and I’ll blow your mind!!” the Firefly Lane actress, 42, wrote via Twitter. “I am so deeply deeply grateful to the incredible Dr’s and care team that saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life!”

Heigl let fans know about the herniated disk on March 12 when she posted a couple of tweets that showcased her husband, Josh Kelley, goofing around in her hospital room.

“First trip since the start of the pandemic is back to LA to deal with a herniated disk in my neck. Thank God for @JoshBkelley for not only coming with me to hold my hand but for providing much needed comedic relief! Only Josh can or would harmonize with the coffee maker!” the star wrote alongside a video of the musician, 41. Her laughter could be heard in the background.

“This is definitely the guy you want by your side during a health crisis. Though … I don’t think I’d bring him to the OB with me. Those jokes would just be too far,” the Grey’s Anatomy alum wrote in a follow-up tweet.

After a few days of silence, the actress returned to Twitter to post a thread detailing how things were going.

“I really feel like [the doctors] deserve a big giant shoutout of gratitude and appreciation so I’m gonna give it to them! The Back Doctor App thank you for treating me like … a human being and giving me so much of your time and attention to help me truly understand what to expect and what all my options were. Thank you for your tremendous talent and expertise and for saving my neck!” she tweeted on Wednesday.

The Emmy winner also offered specific thanks to Cedars Sinai hospital in LA for their “special care and attention” during her stay, pairing the shoutout with an X-Ray photo of the newly placed disks in her neck.

“Heading into surgery and hospital stays is always a bit scary and you guys could not have made me feel more comfortable or taken care of! Thank you thank you thank you!!” she wrote, concluding with three red heart emojis.

