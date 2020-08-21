A bride-to-be’s dream! Kathy Wakile‘s daughter, Victoria Wakile, celebrated her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Teddy Kosmidis, in style despite the ceremony being postponed to next year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum’s daughter, 26, hosted the gathering earlier this month in her hometown of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. Kathy, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, August 21, that her family was determined to safely commemorate the nuptials, which were pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Family is most important to us,” the former Bravo personality — who shares Victoria with her husband, Richie Wakile — told Us exclusively. “Celebrating love and all that marriage symbolizes are part of our values as a family from generations. The importance of a big fat Lebanese Italian Greek church wedding and having to postpone till 2021 was a difficult decision, but we did that so family and friends can attend our traditional indoor Greek Orthodox ceremony and hope to escape to our dream honeymoon.”

Kathy added, “We did have a special bridal shower backyard celebration, following NJ mandates, Mediterranean Rosè all Day oasis in celebration of LOVE!”

The Pizza Love restaurant owner shared some photos of the celebration via Instagram on August 11. “Dreams Do Come True,” she captioned the post. “Showering our Beautiful Victoria & Teddy for their upcoming wedding with a Mediterranean Dream Celebration of Love was Magical.”

Us broke the news in August 2019 that Kosmidis popped the question to Victoria with a Mamari Jewelers engagement ring at the Liberty House Restaurant in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“Richie and I are overjoyed with emotion and joy. We couldn’t be happier,” Kathy told Us at the time. “We love our future son!”

The former Housewife later shared an Instagram video of the moment Kosmidis got down on one knee. Victoria wore a black-and-white polka dot dress when she said “Yes!” to her future husband.

Rich, 55, posted the same video via Instagram writing, “I’m beyond words and emotions tonight! My Victoria and our new member of our family Teddy have made it official! THE WORLD 🌎 IS INVITED TO THE #WEDDING.”

Kathy told Us in October 2019 that wedding planning was “going on crazy” but they were “having fun with that.” Although the pandemic changed their plans, Victoria has remained optimistic about the future.

“If this experience has taught me anything it’s to be INCREDIBLY blessed for our health, families and loved ones, homes and safety,” she wrote via Instagram in April. “It’s okay to feel sad, angry, upset, bored and everything in between even when we know it’s so much worse outside of our homes. Feel those feelings but, pick yo self up and keep truckin’… We got this.”

Scroll down to see photos of Victoria’s Mediterranean-themed bridal shower.