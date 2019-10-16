Love is in the air! Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Kathy Wakile revealed wedding planning is underway for her daughter, Victoria Wakile, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in October.

“So, that’s going on crazy,” the 54-year-old Pizza Love Restaurant owner told Us at the NYC Wine and Food Festival about the wedding that will take place next year. “We’re having fun with that.”

Us broke the news that Victoria, 25, got engaged to Teddy Kosmidis at the Liberty House Restaurant in Jersey City, New Jersey in August. Kathy and her husband Richie Wakile, who are also the parents of their 23-year-old son Joseph, posted videos on Instagram of the special moment when their daughter said, “Yes.”

“I’m beyond words and emotions tonight! My Victoria and our new member of our family Teddy have made it official! THE WORLD 🌎 IS INVITED TO THE #WEDDING,” Richie, 55, captioned his post.

Kathy told Us at the time, “Richie and I are overjoyed with emotion and joy. We couldn’t be happier. We love our future son!”

The reality TV personality was a series regular on the Real Housewives of New Jersey from season 3 through season 5. Although she’s no longer on the show, she told Us she still keeps in touch with her former castmates Jacqueline Laurita, Dolores Catania and Caroline Manzo. She also revealed she’s a “good friend” of Jennifer Aydin, who joined the cast in season 9.

However, she’s grateful to no longer share her life on camera. “I’m enjoying less drama because there’s no drama in my kitchen,” Kathy told Us. “The only drama I’m worried about is not to burn the sauce, you know.”

But will she ever return to the show? Kathy said her family has moved on.

“You know there’s always conversations about that, but it’s not for me,” she said. “I really enjoy the life that I’ve built with my husband and traveling. We are seeing the world whenever we can, and tasting food all around the world so that’s really what keeps us busy.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

