Summer loving! Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III brought the heat to the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

The 43-year-old actress stepped out with the 33-year-old musician in New York City on Tuesday, June 14, for the premiere of her new film, Alone Together. The twosome were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet together.

Holmes wore an ivory tank top and matching crochet skirt from Chloé’s pre-fall 2022 collection as she hit the carpet. She accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace and gold bangle bracelet. The Batman Begins actress finished her look with a simple black shoe and camel clutch.

Wooten, for his part, donned green pants, a cream shirt and a black unbuttoned overshirt with black dress shoes.

The Dawson’s Creek alum and the composer first sparked dating speculation in late April when they were spotted kissing and holding hands in New York City. The lovebirds were seen on April 27 roaming Central Park and enjoying a day at the Guggenheim Museum.

Holmes continued to fuel romance rumors on May 8 when she and Wooten were photographed packing on the PDA while out again in the Big Apple. The twosome enjoyed a bike date, stopping to share a kiss on the street.

Later that month, the pair made their red carpet debut while attending The Moth’s 25th Anniversary gala, The Silver Ball, on May 26.

“I’m happy to have [Katie] here as my date,” the Broadway performer, who was on hand to present David Byrne with an honorary award, exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “I’m so excited to be here for David. He’s impacted my life like crazy so it’s quite easy to speak on everything he’s done for me.”

The couple were seen walking hand-in-hand at the event as they headed into cocktail hour. Holmes was noticeably doting on her man before they paused to take pictures together, per an eyewitness.

The Coda actress’ romance with Wooten came nearly one year after she split from Emilio Vitolo Jr. Us confirmed in April 2021 that Holmes and Vitolo Jr., 34, were “taking space” from each other after started a relationship in September 2020.

By May 2021, the duo called it quits for good with an insider telling Us at the time, “There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends.”

Prior to her relationship with the chef, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise for six years before splitting in 2012. The exes share a 16-year-old daughter. The Kennedys alum then moved on with Jamie Foxx, whom she dated from 2013 to 2019.

