A new connection! Katie Holmes sparked dating speculation after she was spotted packing on the PDA with musician Bobby Wooten III.

The actress, 43, was photographed kissing and holding hands with Wooten, 33, during a sweet outing in New York City on Thursday, April 27, in photos obtained by People.

Holmes and Wooten only had eyes for one another as they enjoyed the peaceful stroll and trip to Guggenheim Museum and Central Park. The Ohio native kept it casual in overalls over a white shirt and a cardigan, while he opted for a matching blue jacket over a button-up shirt.

The Dawson’s Creek alum’s outing comes one year after her split from chef Emilio Vitolo. The former couple first sparked romance rumors in September 2020. After less than one year of dating, Us Weekly broke the news that Holmes and Vitolo, 34, decided to go their separate ways. “There’s no drama that went down with the breakup,” an insider revealed to Us in May 2021. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out.”

In October 2021, another source hinted that Holmes was ready to meet someone special. “Katie has been going on a few very low-key dates but nothing serious right now,” the insider shared at the time, noting that she​​​ was “not focused on her dating life” because she was putting her focus into “her career and being a single mom.”

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, and the exes share a 16-year-old daughter.

The director opened up about motherhood to InStyle in April 2020. “[I want] to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality,” she told the publication. “She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to try the next thing.’ She’s very focused and a hard worker.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Wooten: