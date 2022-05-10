PDA alert! Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III weren’t hiding their romance while out in New York City over the weekend.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, was spotted making out with her new beau, 33, on Sunday, May 8, according to a photo obtained by Us Weekly.

The lovebirds shared a kiss while on a break from their bike riding date in the Big Apple. Holmes wore a striped T-shirt, green jacket and sunglass as she got cozy with the musician.

Wooten, for his part, wore a navy jacket, khakis and a crossbody bag as he smooched the Batman Begins actress on Mother’s Day. (Holmes’ 16-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, didn’t appear to be with the couple for the romantic outing.)

Last month, the twosome sparked dating speculation when they were seen kissing and holding hands in New York on April 27.

The duo were photographed wandering around Central Park and enjoying a day at the Guggenheim Museum nearly one year after Holmes split from chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.

The Coda actress was first linked to Vitolo, 34, in September 2020 when the two were seen getting close in New York.

Two months later, things appeared to be getting serious. A source exclusively told Us at the time that Holmes “feels so blessed to be with a centered, down-to-earth, kindhearted companion who isn’t affected by the fame and puts happiness and traditional values first.”

Despite their seemingly instant connection, Us reported in April 2021 that the duo were taking “space” from one another. One month later, Us confirmed that the relationship had “fizzled” and was over for good.

“They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends,” an insider told Us in May 2021, noting that the breakup occured about two weeks prior. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.”

Ahead of her romance with Vitolo, the Kennedys alum was in a long-term relationship with Jamie Foxx. Holmes dated the Ray star, 54, from 2013 to 2019.

Prior to spending time with Foxx, the Pieces of April actress was married to Cruise, 50. The duo called it quits in 2012 after six years of marriage.

