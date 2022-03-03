Stanford University senior Katie Meyer was found dead in her on-campus residence. She was 22.

The Stanford, California, school announced the death of an undergraduate student on Tuesday, March 1, via a statement before confirming her identity one day later.

“I am writing today to forward tragic news: the passing of an undergraduate in an on-campus residence,” Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole wrote in a Tuesday statement. “In honoring the family’s privacy, we cannot yet share the student’s identity nor can we share the cause of death. The police stated that there is no ongoing safety threat to those on campus.

Brubaker-Cole and Director of Athletics Bernard Muir wrote another statement to the campus community on Wednesday, March 2, which began, “It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women’s Soccer Team, has passed away. Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters. We would also like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Katie’s friends, hallmates, classmates, teammates, faculty and coaches.”

The statement continued: “Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. … Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019. Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community. There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment.”

The university did not disclose Meyer’s cause of death but did offer her fellow peers resources to support “all of you in our community because this impacts all of us.”

“We can all help by checking in on friends and loved ones,” the statement concluded. “Be caring to yourselves and one another. We will grieve this great loss together, and we will be here for each other. More details about opportunities to remember Katie as a community will be communicated as soon as we are able.”

Meyer, who was the team captain for Stanford’s women’s soccer team, played for the Cardinals since her freshman year, helping them earn coveted championships over the years.

“We love you, Katie ❤️,” a post on the team’s official Instagram page read on Wednesday.

Before her death, Meyer had been a fervent supporter of her teammates’ accomplishments, often cheering them on via social media.

“I think one of my unusual favorite memories from this season would be each time we would try and say ‘let’s get started at the perfect time,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2021 alongside a team photo. “As for the other favorite memories, there are too many to list. ❤️”

Many professional soccer teams honored Meyer’s legacy during their Wednesday matches, writing her initials on their armbands.

“Tonight, we take a moment to honor the life of Katie Meyer,” the KC Current team’s official Twitter wrote at the time. “Our hearts go out to Katie’s family, friends and the Stanford soccer community.”

She is survived by her parents, Steve and Gina Meyer, and sisters Siena and Samantha.

“There are no words,” sister Samantha Perez wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Thank you for all the kindness extended to my family. I’m not ready to post anything big yet, We are brokenhearted and love Kat so much.”

