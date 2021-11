November 2021

The lovebirds packed on the PDA in a TikTok video just hours after Us confirmed their romance on November 23. Hersey gave fans a look inside their budding relationship, including him giving Thurston a piggyback ride and a kiss as Mina Okabe’s “Every Second” played in the background. “I really like it here,” he captioned the video, to which Thurston replied, “Me too.”