Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Bachelor Nation

Katie Thurston Finally Reveals Why She Blocked Nick Viall, Details Why John Hersey ‘Dumped’ Her

By
Katie Thurston Reveals Why She Blocked Nick Viall Reasons John Split
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
7
5 / 7
podcast

Why She Won’t Date in Bachelor Nation

Thurston ruled out returning to the Bachelor franchise – and doesn’t want to date within Bachelor Nation either.

“I am not dipping into that pool anymore. … I don’t want to generalize that much, but it’s a certain type,” she said. “Either they’re a certain type or the show changes them a little bit and they become a certain type. … I’ve already done it twice. I’m not interested and, like, there’s been some that have slid into my DMs and in talking to them, it’s just, like, so cringy.”

Back to top