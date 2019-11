Sandra Bullock

No, the Lake House costars never dated but both parties admitted to having a crush on each other while working together on Speed in the mid-‘90s. During his debut appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Reeves watched an old clip of Bullock confessing her secret crush on the actor when she joined the daytime show a while back. The My Own Private Idaho star, for his part, revealed that the feelings were mutual. “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her,” he said.