A Voice for Change

During the Black Lives Matter protests in June 2020, Palmer urged members of the National Guard to march alongside the peaceful demonstrators. “This is when you and y’all stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression. Period. We need you,” she said while taking part in a protest in Hollywood. “March with us. March beside us. Get your people. … Let the revolution be televised. March beside us and show us that you’re here for us. Make history with us, please. Let’s just do it. We start marching and you march with us.”