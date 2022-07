Fashion Forward

The Ice Age: Collision Course actress made a bold statement when she shaved her head in May 2017 and then dyed her head purple. “As you can see from my track record … I love finding new versions of myself,” Palmer told Refinery 29 about the transformation.

“It makes me feel super inspired.” She continued: “I’m in a place in my life where I realized I don’t have anything stopping me from expressing myself in any facet, and that makes me happy.”