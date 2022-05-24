Khloe on the ‘Good Sides’ to Tristan

“It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I,” she said of her ex, adding that the basketball player is “a good person” but “not a good partner” for her.

She continued: “I want everyone to still have, like, a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life. So I don’t ever encourage anyone to just, like, jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.”