On the Disneyland Photoshop Drama

“I f—ked up the lie,” Khloé admitted of Kim Kardashian replacing Kylie Jenner’s daughter with True in photos from Disneyland in November 2021.

While Khloé didn’t give specifics, she noted that Jenner didn’t want Stormi online amid “drama” at the time, seemingly referring to the mass casualty incident at Travis Scott’s Astroworld event. “[Kim] said, ‘Oh, I just need it for my grid.’ I was like, ‘OK, it’s fine. Post it. I didn’t care.’ I thought she looked so cute. I was like, ‘She looks great.’ Did not think even anyone would pay this much attention.”