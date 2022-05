What Work Has Khloe Had Done on Her Face?

When asked about comments that “bother” her, Khloé said that she thinks it’s “crazy” that people believe she’s had “12 face transplants.”

“I’ve had one nose job,” she insisted. “That I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I just think constantly just the comparisons [of] either — they want to say, like, ‘the old me’ vs. what I look like now. I don’t know if it’s that. I mean, or even just comparing me to my sisters all the time.”